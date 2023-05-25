UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar's Bail Plea Dismissed As Withdrawn

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 10:06 PM

An accountability court on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a bail petition of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means inquiry

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on Usman Buzdar's bail petition.

The former chief minister did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Buzdar's counsel submitted that his client did not appear as he suffered from chest pain. He sought permission to withdraw the petition, adding that the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) inquiry was at initial stage and no arrest warrants were issued yet.

At this, the court dismissed as withdrawn the bail petition filed by the former chief minister.

The court had granted interim bail to the former chief minister Usman Buzdar who approached the court after the NAB sought details of his assets.

