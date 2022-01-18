UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar's Performance Better Than Other CMs: Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's performance has been declared better than the chief ministers of other provinces in three years, according to a survey, conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion.

The survey findings showed that 45% of participants in Punjab named Sardar Usman Buzdar as the best chief minister, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was declared third and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was at the fourth position.

As many as 41% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people opined in endorsement of CM Mehmood Khan, 38% of Sindh opined in favour of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while 32% of Balochistan participants were in favour of Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

The majority of participants opined in favour of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar with regard to education, health and development.

As many as 86% were satisfied with the measures taken by the government under the leadership of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for improving educational standards. As many as 80% opined in favour of the KPK government, 62% supported the Balochistan government and 58% showed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sindh government.

The Punjab government has also expanded the provision of healthcare facilities as 72% supported the steps taken by it. According to the survey, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stood second with 67%, the Balochistan government remained third with 56% and the Sindh government was at the fourth position with 53% of the participants supporting it.

In terms of development, 51% in Punjab were satisfied with the performance of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. 48% in KPK, 43% in Balochistan and 38% in Sindh opined in favour of respective chief ministers in their provinces.

