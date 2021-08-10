UrduPoint.com

Usman Criticizes Nawaz For Not Returning To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Usman criticizes Nawaz for not returning to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday criticized Nawaz Sharif on failure to return Pakistan from London.

Ex prime minister should come back to the country to face corruption cases instead of hiding abroad, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Nawaz Sharif had been elected three time as prime minister of Pakistan but now he is avoiding to face law of the country he said adding that the courts had already declared him an absconder.

He was of the view that ex PM could opt a political asylum to prolong his stay in London. By doing this, he said, Nawaz Sharif could damage his political career as well as lost the popularity among its party members.

Appreciating the vision and policies of the ruling party, Usman Dar said PTI gained public confidence that helped it grab victories in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

