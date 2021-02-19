UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Accuses Rana Sanaullah Of Sabotaging Peace During NA-75 By-elections' Polling

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Usman Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging peace during NA-75 by-elections' polling

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar Friday accused Rana Sanaullah and local leadership of PML-N of sabotaging peace during polling process of Daska's NA-75 by-elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar Friday accused Rana Sanaullah and local leadership of PML-N of sabotaging peace during polling process of Daska's NA-75 by-elections.

In a news release, he held Rana Sanaullah responsible for the firing incident, which took away lives of two people at Goind-kay polling station in a deadly clash.

He strongly condemned the incident and urged the state institutions to take strict notice of the PML-N's unfettered vandalism.

Usman Dar said termed the incident premeditated, asserting that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah brought his goons from Faislabad to NA-75 constituency to create anarchy during the polling process.

He questioned that did Rana Sanaullah want to repeat a tragedy like Model Town at Daska by turning the electoral constituency into a death bed.

He said the entire PML-N leadership, out of their frustration, was making all out efforts to prevent certain defeat to their candidate in the by-polls.

Usman Dar said the PML-N leadership had directed its workers to compete the winning passion of PTI supporters through their bullets.

He asked the PTI workers to remain calm and peaceful.

