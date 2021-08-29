UrduPoint.com

Usman Dar Appeals To Youth For Reaping KJP's Benefits

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Usman Dar appeals to youth for reaping KJP's benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday appealed to the youth for reaping benefits of the government's flagship initiative of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a news statement, he said the KJP has helped thousands of young people to fulfill their dreams for gainful employment. Every young person can take benefit of such unprecedented assistance from the government.

The KJP is aimed at providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the youth through different schemes such as Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All), and several others.

Usman Dar asked the youth to apply for soft loans in the KJP's partnered banks after preparing a business plan.

He said loan disbursement process under KJP had been expedited to achieve the set target.

"We are inching closer to achieve our set target," he said while announcing to share a comprehensive report with public in that regard soon.

According to the statement issued by Usman Dar's office, so far loans amounting to Rs 25 billion were approved under the YES and as many as 30,000 young people got different jobs through disbursement of loans.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted story of Junaid who hailed from Karachi and became a successful entrepreneur after getting concessionary loan under the KJP's YES.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Business Young Sunday All From Government Share Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

16 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

16 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

31 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

46 minutes ago
 Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for ..

Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and pea ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.