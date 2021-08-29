ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday appealed to the youth for reaping benefits of the government's flagship initiative of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a news statement, he said the KJP has helped thousands of young people to fulfill their dreams for gainful employment. Every young person can take benefit of such unprecedented assistance from the government.

The KJP is aimed at providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the youth through different schemes such as Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All), and several others.

Usman Dar asked the youth to apply for soft loans in the KJP's partnered banks after preparing a business plan.

He said loan disbursement process under KJP had been expedited to achieve the set target.

"We are inching closer to achieve our set target," he said while announcing to share a comprehensive report with public in that regard soon.

According to the statement issued by Usman Dar's office, so far loans amounting to Rs 25 billion were approved under the YES and as many as 30,000 young people got different jobs through disbursement of loans.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted story of Junaid who hailed from Karachi and became a successful entrepreneur after getting concessionary loan under the KJP's YES.