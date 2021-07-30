UrduPoint.com

Usman Dar Asks PML-N To Accept AJK Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Usman Dar asks PML-N to accept AJK election results

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to accept the results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections instead of leveling baseless allegations of poll rigging and horse-trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to accept the results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections instead of leveling baseless allegations of poll rigging and horse-trading.

Talking to a private news channel, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz adopted anti-state narrative during the election campaign in AJK.

Dar said she never criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was involved in killing of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensively highlighted the Kashmir cause at all international fora and urged the international community to come forward and take notice of bloodbath and genocide perpetrating by the Indian troops against Kashmiris.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being a most popular political party was united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was continuously working for development and prosperity of the country and the masses.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had strengthened and stabled the national economy through prudent economic policies besides giving foremost priority to the agricultural growth.

This sector was neglected by the previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N during their tenures, he added.

