Usman Dar asks PML-N to support electronic voting system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday asked the Opposition, particularly the PML-N to show its sincerity towards its narrative of 'pay respect to vote' and support the government in making legislation for electronic voting system.

Talking to a private news channel, he lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision of introducing electronic voting system in the country to make the poling process transparent.

It was best time for PML-N to come forward and endorse its narrative.

He said PML-N has double standard as the party on one hand invite the military leadership and talk about the democracy and the constitution on the other.

Usman Dar also lauded the political wisdom of the people of Gilgit Baltistan for rejecting the anti-Pakistan narrative of PML-N in recent elections. The whole nation was against crossing the red lines in political state of affairs, he added.