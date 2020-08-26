UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Asks Youths To Apply For Loan Under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:13 PM

Usman Dar asks youths to apply for loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Usman Dar says the government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar urged youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme; an initiative launched under umbrella of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme on Wednesday.

Usman Dar said government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister said the scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. Dar said 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs.

So far 56, 812 online applications, from across Pakistan, have been received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Business Women From Government Share Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln i ..

13 minutes ago

Two Civilians Killed in Turkish Drone Airstrike in ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Get More Powerful Ma ..

27 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Says Held Talks Wi ..

27 minutes ago

Mejlis of Turkmenistan adopted the Resolutions on ..

35 minutes ago

Shan Masood and Chris Woakes in conversation

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.