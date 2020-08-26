Usman Dar asks youths to apply for loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme

(@fidahassanain)

Usman Dar says the government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar urged youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme; an initiative launched under umbrella of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme on Wednesday.

Usman Dar said government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister said the scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. Dar said 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs.

So far 56, 812 online applications, from across Pakistan, have been received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.