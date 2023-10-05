Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar squarely blamed the PTI chief for the May 9 events.

He alleged that the former prime minister used human shields to evade arrest and personally ordered attacks on sensitive installations.

Dar, who had been quiet since his release following his arrest in connection with the May 9 events, made these revelations during an exclusive interview to a local private tv on Wednesday.

According to Dar, there were explicit instructions to attack sensitive installations if the PTI chief was arrested, and these directives came directly from the PTI chairman.

Dar, who previously served as a special adviser to the former prime minister, accused the PTI chief of planning the May 9 events and claimed they were orchestrated at Zaman Park. The objective behind these attacks, Dar asserted, was to pressure the military and force the resignation of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

He also accused the PTI chief of promoting an anti-Pakistan narrative and influencing party workers to avoid his own arrest.

Dar revealed that PTI's long march in October of the previous year aimed to prevent Asim Munir from becoming the Chief of Army Staff.

He blamed the PTI chairman for the current state of the party, which he described as fragmented due to its anti-Pakistan stance. Dar also mentioned the mass resignations following violent attacks on sensitive installations that significantly weakened the PTI.

According to Dar, PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Farrukh Habeeb were all anti-military and close to the PTI chairman. He alleged that the PTI chief led the party's anti-military policy, ultimately leading to the downfall of the PTI after the May 9 events.

Dar clarified that he was not part of the PTI's anti-military group and expressed his willingness to appear in court if called upon regarding this matter.

He emphasized that he did not burden the state exchequer and even covered the expenses of his official foreign trips from his own pocket, claiming he did not misuse taxpayers' money.

Dar strongly condemned the violence of May 9, stating that it would leave a lasting mark.

Towards the end of the program, Usman Dar announced his resignation from the PTI and his departure from national politics for good.