Usman Dar Calls On Prime Minister, Present Report Over Tiger Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Usman Dar calls on Prime Minister, present report over Tiger Force

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented the first report on the functioning of Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented the first report on the functioning of Tiger Force.

He also submitted a report over non-cooperation of the Sindh government, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Giving a briefing over the cooperation of provincial governments and the relevant data about the force, he apprised the prime minister that a total of 154,000 youth had been registered in Sindh, but the provincial government was not extending cooperation.

Usman Dar said the registered youth were actively discharging the assigned duties and responsibilities with great zeal.

At the union level, the Tiger Force also helped the unemployed people in getting registered.

He also said that the reports from the provincial governments were encouraging and satisfactory.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the reports and directed his special assistant to continue coordination at the provincial level.

He decided to address all the chief secretaries of provinces on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The prime minister also underlined the need for activating the youth into action through gradual stages.

An important decision regarding the registered youth of Sindh province, was expected within a couple of days.

