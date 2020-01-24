Usman Dar calls on Punjab Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th January 2020

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Friday

Matters regarding provision of loans to the youth under Prime Minister's Kamyaab Naujawan programme were discussed during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that youth was asset and PTI government was implementing a comprehensive programme for their development. He said that youth had to take the country ahead.

He said the past governments did nothing for youth except lip-service, and no government had ever made such a huge investment in youth in the past.

He said the process of disbursing loans to youth would soon be started. He said that Kamyaab Naujawan programme was a golden opportunity for youth which would help to reduce poverty and generate job opportunities.

Usman Dar said the PTI government allocated maximum budget for youth in the history, adding that 800,000 youth from Punjab come under the banner of Kamyab Naujawan programme.

On the instructions of Prime Minister, the process of disbursement of loans was immediately being started throughout the country.

