Usman Dar, Ch Akhlaq Hold Open Kutchery

23 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Usman Dar, Ch Akhlaq hold open kutchery

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Provincial Minister for Special Education CH. Muhammad Akhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari jointly held an "Open Court" at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Provincial Minister for Special education CH. Muhammad Akhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari jointly held an "Open Court" at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort.

On the spot orders were issued on various applications of the people for early relief, compliance and redressal of grievances.

SAPM Usman Dar on the occasion said that open court will be held at Sialkot Fort on every Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, where the people will be able to present their grievances in front of all concerned officers.

