Usman Dar, Ch Akhlaq Visit SCCI

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

They greeted the newly elected SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President Khurram Aslam Butt and Vice President Ansar Azizpuri over their election.

The SAPM highly hailed the pivotal role of the Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by early precious foreign exchange to the time of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

He said that the government would soon announce a special package for the export sector, enabling exporters to work hard with full devotion, dedication and enthusiasm to take the national economy to the taking off position as well.

