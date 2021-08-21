Usman Dar chairs DDC meeting

UrduPoint.com

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Chairman DCC Usman Dar here on Saturday

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Investment board and Trade Ch Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and officers of departments concerned were also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed pace and quality of work on ongoing development works in the district.

On this occasion, Usman Dar directed the authorities to ensure early completion of projects.

Earlier, officers of various departments briefed about sanitation system, supply of clean drinking water and removal of encroachments.

The chief executives of health and education also highlighted performance of theirdepartments.

The meeting also reviewed law and order situation in the district.

