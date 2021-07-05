Usman Dar, CM GB discuss ongoing projects under KJP

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khurshid Khan and discussed the ongoing projects under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP).

The SAPM said under the scheme, the youth of GB was being provided with business loans and technical skills in various fields.

The youth associated with tourism sector could also benefit from the loan scheme.

The Prime Minister's flagship program, he said was playing a pivotal role in ensuring the development and prosperity of the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude for providing technical and financial support to the GB youth.

He said his government was striving to bring the people of area into main stream, following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.