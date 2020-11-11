UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Confident About PTI's Victory In Upcoming GB Elections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Usman Dar confident about PTI's victory in upcoming GB elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday while rejecting opposition' allegation for rigging said that his party will win the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections with clear majority as the people had great trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that corrupt opponents were afraid of Imran Khan's popularity in GB election and therefore campaigns and alliances were being formed against him.

He said that the opponents were not popular enough to defeat the PTI in GB elections, and by the grace of Allah Almighty, we would win the elections.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) always bagged votes from the specific regions of Punjab and interior Sindh but did nothing for the welfare of GB in the past, he added.

He assured that in future the people of GB would enjoy all constitutional rights like the other parts of the country with representation in the Parliament.

He further lamented that the PPP and PML-N ruled over the GB for decades but instead for working for its development, they plundered its resources for building personal properties.

He said PTI's supporters were given warm welcome in election gatherings and that was the reason this popularity was not digesting by our opponents.

Usman Dar appealed the nation that the country's Covid-19 positivity rate has risen so people should cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

Public as well as politicians should be careful and wear face masks while holding any political gatherings, he added.

He said that if Pakistan continued to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), the country will successfully tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

"Smart lockdown and protecting employment opportunities at the same time was hallmark of the government strategy during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding, government would also adopt the same strategy during the second wave so that the economic activities should not be affected.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Same All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.