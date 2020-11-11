ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday while rejecting opposition' allegation for rigging said that his party will win the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections with clear majority as the people had great trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that corrupt opponents were afraid of Imran Khan's popularity in GB election and therefore campaigns and alliances were being formed against him.

He said that the opponents were not popular enough to defeat the PTI in GB elections, and by the grace of Allah Almighty, we would win the elections.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) always bagged votes from the specific regions of Punjab and interior Sindh but did nothing for the welfare of GB in the past, he added.

He assured that in future the people of GB would enjoy all constitutional rights like the other parts of the country with representation in the Parliament.

He further lamented that the PPP and PML-N ruled over the GB for decades but instead for working for its development, they plundered its resources for building personal properties.

He said PTI's supporters were given warm welcome in election gatherings and that was the reason this popularity was not digesting by our opponents.

Usman Dar appealed the nation that the country's Covid-19 positivity rate has risen so people should cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

Public as well as politicians should be careful and wear face masks while holding any political gatherings, he added.

He said that if Pakistan continued to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), the country will successfully tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

"Smart lockdown and protecting employment opportunities at the same time was hallmark of the government strategy during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding, government would also adopt the same strategy during the second wave so that the economic activities should not be affected.