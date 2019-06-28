Usman Dar congrats whole nation on passage of federal budget

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday congratulated the whole nation on the passage of the federal budget 2019-20 from the National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government passed the federal budget despite of heavy opposition of the opponents, termed the budget a balanced, people and business friendly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the opposition parties had tried to create hurdles for not passing the fiscal budget but they was failed in do so.

The opposition parties were hatching conspiracies against the government with aimed to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their big wings from the corruption cases, he said.

He said All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties had completely failed in achieving its nefarious designs and they had made many dramas in the country.

Usman Dar said the government was ready to take together to the opposition on all issues in broader interest of the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, the government had established shelter homes for homeless people, launched Sehat Insaf Card, to provide homes and also given subsidy on electricity to facilitate the consumers.

He said Charter of Economy (CoE) was imperative to boost the national economy. The previous governments had ruined institutions and the economy through redundant policies, he added.