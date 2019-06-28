UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Congrats Whole Nation On Passage Of Federal Budget

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Usman Dar congrats whole nation on passage of federal budget

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday congratulated the whole nation on the passage of the federal budget 2019-20 from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday congratulated the whole nation on the passage of the Federal budget 2019-20 from the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government passed the federal budget despite of heavy opposition of the opponents, termed the budget a balanced, people and business friendly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said the opposition parties had tried to create hurdles for not passing the fiscal budget but they was failed in do so.

The opposition parties were hatching conspiracies against the government with aimed to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their big wings from the corruption cases, he said.

He said All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties had completely failed in achieving its nefarious designs and they had made many dramas in the country.

Usman Dar said the government was ready to take together to the opposition on all issues in broader interest of the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, the government had established shelter homes for homeless people, launched Sehat Insaf Card, to provide homes and also given subsidy on electricity to facilitate the consumers.

He said Charter of Economy (CoE) was imperative to boost the national economy. The previous governments had ruined institutions and the economy through redundant policies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Business APC Budget National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DMC-South Council approves budget for FY2019-2020

44 seconds ago

PIA management takes notice of activation of emerg ..

46 seconds ago

Governor appreciates ANF's role in elimination of ..

55 seconds ago

Courts start functioning in tribal districts

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to offer scholarships to around 3000 Afgh ..

5 minutes ago

No Exact Dates Set for Ministerial Meeting of JCPO ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.