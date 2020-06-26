UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Distributes Face-masks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Usman Dar distributes face-masks

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar distributed face-masks among the general public and on Mujahid Road here after the Juma (Friday) prayers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar distributed face-masks among the general public and on Mujahid Road here after the Juma (Friday) prayers.

He stressed the need for social-distancing, self-isolation and wearing of face-masks to remain safe from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

1 hour ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Modi a psychopath, coward; RSS a production of Naz ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.