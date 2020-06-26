Usman Dar distributes face-masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar distributed face-masks among the general public and on Mujahid Road here after the Juma (Friday) prayers.

He stressed the need for social-distancing, self-isolation and wearing of face-masks to remain safe from coronavirus.