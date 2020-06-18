UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Distributes Face Masks Among Sialkot Dwellers

Thu 18th June 2020

Usman Dar distributes face masks among Sialkot dwellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday distributed face masks among the residents of Sialkot to ensure full compliance of the coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) in the city.

He visited various parts of the city to oversee the initiatives taken by the local administration to stem the global pandemic spread in the area, said a press release issued here.

Announcing strict action against the SOPs' violators, the SAPM warned the city dwellers that any violation would result into incarceration. The district administration would penalize the violators, besides imposing fines, he added.

After 48 hours, Usman said the administration would start taking stern action against those people who would not be wearing face masks during their outdoor movement. Zero tolerance would be adopted against the people without masks, he added.

He said the country could not afford a complete lockdown at this point of time, urging the citizens to cooperate with the authorities concerned, besides observing the SOPs.

The SAPM said the government was fully committed to protect the lives of people as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also urged the other government representatives to visit their Constituencies to educate the people about coronavirus.

