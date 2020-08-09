Usman Dar encourages leaders, opposition parties to join national plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday on Sunday requested the leaders as well as members of opposition parties to join the national plantation drive by putting aside their political differences and for the sake of national interest.

In a tweet, Usman Dar invited every citizen specially opposition parties to join him on Sunday in planting trees all over Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, together with the Tiger Force, is launching the biggest tree plantation campaign in the history of country and for the betterment of the country and safety of generations to come.