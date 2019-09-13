Usman Dar eulogizes spirit of AJK people for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri families of IoK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday eulogized the spirit of Azad Jammu and Kashmir people for expressing solidarity with families living in Indian Occupied valley of Kashmir, for struggling their legitimate right to self determination.

Talking to private news channel program, he urged political forces to stand united with people of IoK and continue diplomatic and political help for addressing the long standing issue of Kashmir pending between the nuclear rival state.

Expressing dismay over the failure of the Pakistan Peoples Party which did not pay proper attention to Sindh areas including main business hub Karachi.

To a question, the special advisor said that Pakistan Peoples Parties government had failed to deliver the basic necessities of life and facilities to the people of Karachi.

Voicing serious concerns over pile up of garbage, traffic jam and law and order situation, he said that the PPP could not resolve the major issues of Karachi. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government just wanted to ensure neat and clean Karachi besides clean drinking water and peaceful environment in the city of Karachi.