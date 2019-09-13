UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Eulogizes Spirit Of AJK People For Expressing Solidarity With Kashmiri Families Of IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Usman Dar eulogizes spirit of AJK people for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri families of IoK

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday eulogized the spirit of Azad Jammu and Kashmir people for expressing solidarity with families living in Indian Occupied valley of Kashmir, for struggling their legitimate right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday eulogized the spirit of Azad Jammu and Kashmir people for expressing solidarity with families living in Indian Occupied valley of Kashmir, for struggling their legitimate right to self determination.

Talking to private news channel program, he urged political forces to stand united with people of IoK and continue diplomatic and political help for addressing the long standing issue of Kashmir pending between the nuclear rival state.

Expressing dismay over the failure of the Pakistan Peoples Party which did not pay proper attention to Sindh areas including main business hub Karachi.

To a question, the special advisor said that Pakistan Peoples Parties government had failed to deliver the basic necessities of life and facilities to the people of Karachi.

Voicing serious concerns over pile up of garbage, traffic jam and law and order situation, he said that the PPP could not resolve the major issues of Karachi. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government just wanted to ensure neat and clean Karachi besides clean drinking water and peaceful environment in the city of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Water Law And Order Nuclear Traffic Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Asad Khokhar takes oath as Minister

2 minutes ago

President to ianugurate family planning roadmap: D ..

2 minutes ago

Democratic presidential hopefuls want US troops ou ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns petitions regarding for ..

2 minutes ago

Pliskova doubles up to reach Zhengzhou semi-finals ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Special Forces Arrest Key Member of Laskar- ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.