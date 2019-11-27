UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar For Proactive Liaison To Ensure Disbursement Of Loans Under YES

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Usman Dar for proactive liaison to ensure disbursement of loans under YES

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday stressed for proactive liaison among various governmental organizations to ensure disbursement of loans under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) at the earliest possible.

He was chairing a meeting on Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme here at the Prime Minister Office, a press release said.

The meeting reviewed progress on various components of the programme and discussed ways to expedite implementation on the programme that is envisioned for socioeconomic uplift and development of the youth.

The meeting was informed that the scheme is getting prompt response and about 75,000 youth have filled in the online registration forms, so far.

It was also informed that the official website of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme has received 35 million hits after its launch.

"Receiving a phenomenal number of one million applications for getting loans testifies popularity and appreciation of the programme among the people", Dar said.

He said feedback, suggestions and programme-specific input received through the registration forms will be duly analysed and incorporated in the policy-making process so that it serves aspirations of our enterprising youth.

The meeting was briefed that PC-1 for Startup Pakistan by HEC was in its final stages and will soon be submitted for approval and financial allocations.

The meeting was also informed on progress made by Green Youth Movement (GYM).

Dar also stressed the need for taking brilliant students from various universities on board who can help in formulation of better policies.

"I will request vice chancellors of different universities to help us by attaching their students with this programme whose assistance would be of paramount importance to the success of this programme", he added.

Earlier in the day, Khalida Brohi, member National Youth Council called on SAPM and gave various proposals for development of youth.

She also informed SAPM regarding her meeting with Queen Maxima of Netherlands where she briefed the queen on steps taken by the present government for mainstreaming and empowerment youth through different developmental initiatives.

Khalida discussed inclusion of entrepreneurship trainings for tribal areas of Sindh and Baluchistan, introduction of community services in lieu of imprisonment for juveniles and various competitions among youth, in the programme.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various components of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme and officials of the Prime Minister Office.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Netherlands HEC From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

36 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

28 minutes ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

28 minutes ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

29 minutes ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

30 minutes ago

Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Reg ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.