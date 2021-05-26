UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Gets Journalists Feedback On Kamyab Jawan's Digital Dashboard

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:36 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar had an interaction with journalists on Wednesday to get their feedback on a dashboard, developed for publicizing the data related to the Kamyab Jawan Programme

"The portal is the first of its kind, which is meant to make all the date related to the Kamyab Jawan Scheme public," he said during the interaction held here at the Prime Minister's Office.

The SAPM said he was delighted to inform that the state-of-the-art portal was developed by the National Information Technology board (NITB) which was a public sector entity.

He said hectic efforts were made in collaboration with the NITB team to materialize the initiative. The work on the portal was initiated some eight months ago, he added.

He said entire information regarding the scheme had been placed on the digital dashboard based on the artificial intelligence technology.

