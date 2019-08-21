Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while appreciating the government' s efforts for peace process said the extension of the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also the part of peace process in the regio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while appreciating the government' s efforts for peace process said the extension of the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also the part of peace process in the region.

Talking to a private news channel he said the long standing regional dispute of Kashmir has compelled the government to take all the necessary measures to re-highlight the issue on all international fora.

"PTI's led government is taking bold and all necessary steps to resolve the long-standing issue as it is vital for region," he stated.

He urged the world for ensuring the early peaceful solution to the burning issue of Kashmir as per the aspirations of the oppressed people of the held Valley.