Usman Dar Holds Meeting With Country Head UNDP

Thu 01st July 2021

Usman Dar holds meeting with country head UNDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday held a meeting with country head of UNDP Pakistan Knut Ostby regarding Kamyab Jawan programme.

The SAPM expressed his gratitude for the technical and financial support provided by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the preparation of National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) as all the initiatives of Kamyab Jawan programme are designed on the basis of 3 Es (Employment, education and Engagement) conceptualized in the framework, a news release said.

He said that on the core concept of 3 Es, Kamyab Jawan Programme has business Loan Scheme of Rs.100 billion, a Rs.10 billion Skills Scholarship programme and five new initiatives of Rs.5 billion focusing on youth engagement to be executed in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

"I'm looking forward to many more fruitful collaborations with national and international youth development partners with the support of UNDP Pakistan." Usman Dar said.

SAPM stated that the statistics regarding loan disbursements will be made public within a week with an aim to ensure transparency.

Country head UNDP Pakistan appreciated the policies of government of Pakistan especially for dealing successfully with Covid-19 pandemic through the implementation of smart lock down.

He ensured to extend his full support for arranging a conference of youth development partners for the greater benefit of the youth and pledged to continue UNDP's support for youth empowerment and development in Pakistan.

