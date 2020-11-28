UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Holds Open Court In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Usman Dar holds open court in Sialkot

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Saturday that doors of all government departments were now open for general public for enabling them to get redressed their grievances and resolved problems

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Saturday that doors of all government departments were now open for general public for enabling them to get redressed their grievances and resolved problems.

Addressing an open court here at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort, he said the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by ensuring all basic amenities of life to them at their door steps. He said that open court would be held regularly at the same venue on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where citizens could lodge their complaints for redressal.

Earlier, he listened to the problems of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, PTI local leaders, senior police officials and district heads of the building departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Education Punjab Same Sialkot All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Iran's Khamenei urges 'punishing' of those behind ..

3 minutes ago

Google pays tribute to Qudsia Bano on his 92nd bir ..

11 minutes ago

360 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in ..

4 minutes ago

US-based Sikh group announces US $ 1 million for P ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Respond to Killing of Nuclear Physicist at ..

19 minutes ago

‘Nothing wrong with Bilawal in marrying him, he ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.