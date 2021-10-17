Usman Dar inaugurates Fort Park in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar inaugurated Fort Park here on Sunday, which had been completed with Rs 19.95 million.

Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Umar Dar, Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo and others were also present.

The SAPM said various projects including sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgradation of parks were under way t a cost of Rs 17 billion.