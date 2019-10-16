Usman Dar inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan' Portal at NTC

Usman Dar, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, visited National Telecommunication Corporation Headquarters in connection with the launching of Prime Minister's Youth Program "KAMYAB JAWAN".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Usman Dar, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, visited National Telecommunication Corporation Headquarters in connection with the launching of Prime Minister 's Youth Program "KAMYAB JAWAN". NTC is providing "Digital Platform" for the "Kamyab Jawan" program.

Managing Director NTC, Brig.

(R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed about ICT Services, being offered by NTC.

He further apprised about cyber security arrangements extended to KAMYAB JAWAN PORTAL for smooth operations of the portal.

Usman Dar, showed his deep satisfaction on the capability and performance of NTC and appreciated the initiatives taken by NTC for Provision of Secure and Reliable Data Services to Federal Government and Other Public Sector Organizations.