Usman Dar Lauds APP's Role For Projecting Positive Image Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Usman Dar lauds APP's role for projecting positive image of Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and lauded its role in promoting positive image of the country in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and lauded its role in promoting positive image of the country in the world.

He met with APP Managing Director Tariq Mahmood Khan, Executive Director Ghwas Khan and other high-ups.

APP Director News Shafek Koreshi briefed the visiting dignitary about the multiple operations of the news agency.

In an interview with the newly launched APP web television, Usman Dar highlighted multiple initiatives for youth empowerment in the Year-2020.

More Stories From Pakistan

