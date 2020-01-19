ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday visited the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and lauded its role in promoting positive image of the country in the world.

He met with APP Managing Director Tariq Mahmood Khan, Executive Director Ghwas Khan and other high-ups.

APP Director News Shafek Koreshi briefed the visiting dignitary about the multiple operations of the news agency.

In an interview with the newly launched APP web television, Usman Dar highlighted multiple initiatives for youth empowerment in the Year-2020.