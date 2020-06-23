UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Lauds Women Contribution To Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:16 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has lauded the role of women and students in national development and prosperity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has lauded the role of women and students in national development and prosperity.

Addressing a seminar, held at the University of Sialkot here on Tuesday, he said that 250,000 women were rendering services across country as members of Prime Minister's Tiger Force, while more than one million youth had also been registered as members of the Force across country and they were doing good work as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the distribution of identity cards among the Tiger Force members had been started from Sialkot. He said that Tiger Force would also point out the local issue and problems of people on priority and administration would take immediate action for solving those problems.

