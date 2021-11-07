Usman Dar meets gold medalist Haider Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday met with Pakistan's para-athlete Haider Ali who created history in Tokyo after winning the first-ever gold medal for the country at Paralympics.

Usman Dar congratulated Haider Ali on his remarkable performance at Paralympics and honoured him with a special medal of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), said a news release.

He underlined the need for bringing such talent to the fore by promoting games in the country.

The SAPM said he would soon announce a scheme under the KJP to promote sports.

Athlete Haider Ali also extended gratitude to the SAPM for appreciation.

He said he could win more medals for Pakistan if given ownership at government level.

SAPM Usman Dar assured him of full support from the government.