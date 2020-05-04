Usman Dar Meets PML-Q Leader Saleem Baryar
Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:41 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Speical Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Muhammad Saleem Baryar, provincial senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) here on Monday.
They discussed matters related to prevailing economical and political situation in the province.
Usman Dar said that the PML-Q was an important political ally of the government. They vowed to battle against coronavirus pandemic jointly.
They also hailed the Sialkot exporters for generously donating to coronavirus fund.