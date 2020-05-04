Usman Dar meets PML-Q leader Saleem Baryar

Speical Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Muhammad Saleem Baryar, provincial senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Speical Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Muhammad Saleem Baryar, provincial senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) here on Monday.

They discussed matters related to prevailing economical and political situation in the province.

Usman Dar said that the PML-Q was an important political ally of the government. They vowed to battle against coronavirus pandemic jointly.

They also hailed the Sialkot exporters for generously donating to coronavirus fund.