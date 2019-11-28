Usman Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of Startup Pakistan

Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of Startup Pakistan Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday held a meeting with stakeholders on Kamyab Jawan Programme's component Startup Pakistan before its launch; starting from federal capital in the first week of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of Startup Pakistan Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday held a meeting with stakeholders on Kamyab Jawan Programme's component Startup Pakistan before its launch; starting from Federal capital in the first week of December

Representatives from more than 20 leading universities of the country attended the meeting. About 20 members from various incubation centres and industries, coordinated through Pakistan Incubation Centre (PIN) also attended the session.

Speaking on occasion, Dar said the purpose of sitting together was aimed at brainstorming and sharing ideas regarding success of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The government, he added, wanted to facilitate and assist entrepreneurs for successful establishment and running of their businesses. "We need to work together so that we don't start everything from the scratch. We rather want to assist various stages of entrepreneurships at their attained levels." Participants of the meeting suggested that the word entrepreneur needed to be branded and made a buzz word for greater motivation among the youth and encourage them for taking up their business ventures.

They further suggested that the Higher education Commission's sponsored researches must be local industry based to help local industry.

The soft launch of Startup Pakistan will take place on December 2 at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, where the SAPM will be the chief guest. Later, it will be launched in Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

The formal launch of the programme is expected in the second month of 2020, which will be a milestone in building the country's entrepreneurship echo system innovation.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar telephoned EU Ambassador in Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kamynara and discussed EU's scholarships for foreign students Erasmus +. He urged the ambassador to facilitate sending more number of Pakistani youth on the scholarships.

It was agreed that a meeting would be held in the coming week to explore various aspects of facilitation in that regard.