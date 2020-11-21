Usman Dar, minister hold open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq jointly held an open court at Municipal Corporation Sialkot Fort on Saturday.

They listened to public complaints and problems sympathetically and also issued orders on various applications.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by ensuring an early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Dar said doors of all government departments were now open for the general public to resolve their issues, problems and complaints.

He said that the open court would be held at Sialkot Fort on every Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm and the masses could present their issues.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi and the district heads of various departments werealso present.