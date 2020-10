Usman Dar opens shelter home

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar jointly inaugurated a shelter home at Talab Sheikh Mola here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar jointly inaugurated a shelter home at Talab Sheikh Mola here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sulaiman Akbar, PTI leaders Mirza Dilawar Baig, Amir Dar, Saeed Ahmed Bhili, Chaudhry Ilyas, Jamshed Ghias, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema, and others were also present.