Usman Dar Pledges For 'better Youth Employment Opportunities In Year 2022'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday announced that the year 2022 would be celebrated as the year of youth employment and under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' government would countinue extend its financial assistance for youth to start new business

Talking to a private news channel, on the joyous occasion of New Year, he conveyed his warmest greetings and good wishes to all youngster of the country said that 'Kamyab Jawan programme' is moving in best direction to provide job opportunities.

He said that 2021 was the success year for Kamyab Jawan program where PTI-led government had strive hard to include maximum number of young people into the national job market by creating massive employment opportunities.

Dar explained that in year 2021, the present government had rolled out various flagship programs under KJP in which different pro-youth schemes including Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Kamyab Jawan sports talent hunt, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, green youth movement, skill scholarship and youth development centers were announced to launched which would provide gainful employment engagements to the young people constituting around 60 per cent of the country's population.

He said an allocation of Rs100 billion for start-up loans were spend under Kamyab jawan program to overcome the challenge of unemployment in year 2021.

Usman hoped that the youth would fully benefit from the youth related mega projects announced by the present government and tap into immense opportunities in diverse fields.

He said government has currently distributed loans worth more than Rs 25 billion to 30,000 entrepreneurs under the Kamyab Jawan's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Special Assistant PM said that the skill scholarships under 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' is another beacon of hope for unemployed youth of the country and that such steps will help youth become self sufficient in country to progress.

Replying a question, he said that over Rs 150 billion would be the target amount which would be distributed for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) under Kamyab Jawan Program in year 2022, around 30 to 40 thousand youth to get job opportunities through this program.

Dar said several skill development programs are ongoing across the country, adding, with private-public partnership a landmark talent hunt program has also been introduce in which level playing opportunities to the youth would be provided on merit.

He said that for the first time in history of Pakistan, through the platform of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government had created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth.

