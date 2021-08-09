UrduPoint.com

Usman Dar Reaches Out To Varsities' VC For Executing Five Pro-youth Initiatives

Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executing five pro-youth initiatives

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday reached out to Vice Chancellors (VCs) of public sector universities to discuss future course of action for executing five pro-youth initiatives, being launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 )

Usman Dar discussed the initiatives with the VCs through a conference call at the HEC Headquarters, said a news release.

The initiatives, being launched under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme with a cost of Rs billion, included Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan sports academies.

During the meeting, HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail appreciated the efforts rendered by Usman Dar to get such crucial projects approved from the Federal Government.

"These projects will play a critical role in keeping young people engaged in constructive activities at the governmental level," she remarked.

The SAPM extended his gratitude to the Executive Director HEC for providing support for the projects, aimed at socio-economic development of the youth.

He also praised Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood for their support and guidance in that regard.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan deems the youth as precious asset of the country which is why these projects of Rs 4 billion have been designed for development of youth," he maintained.

SAPM Usman Dar said the projects were meant to ensure welfare and prosperity of youth.

He called for collective efforts to ensure full implementation of the projects and said more funds would be allocated for those projects in next financial year's budget if they produced desired results.

During the meeting, the varsities' VCs also gave their suggestions for the projects' successful execution.

