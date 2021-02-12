Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth Affairs

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say Usman Dar was issued notice by ECP for violating code of conduct of ahead of by-poll in NA 75.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Usman Dar, the leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), relinquished his charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that Usman Dar could join again.

Earlier today, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar after taking notice of violation of the code of conduct of ahead of by-election in NA-75 Sialkot.

In its notice, the ECP said that Dar that his picture with PTI candidate in Daska was a violation of Election Act, 2017.

The commission directed the SAPM to appear at its Daska office. Usman Dar in response to its notice argued that the elected representatives from the opposition parties such as Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir and Mian Javed Latif also participated in the electioneering.

The ECP also issued notice to four PML-N leaders including Khurram Dastgir, Azma Bukhari, Subhani and Mian Afzal.

According to the reports, Usman Dar was running campaign in NA 75 by-poll elections.