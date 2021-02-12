UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Relinquishes His Charge As SAPM On Youth Affairs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:08 PM

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth Affairs

The reports say Usman Dar was issued notice by ECP for violating code of conduct of ahead of by-poll in NA 75.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Usman Dar, the leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), relinquished his charge as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that Usman Dar could join again.

Earlier today, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a notice to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar after taking notice of violation of the code of conduct of ahead of by-election in NA-75 Sialkot.

In its notice, the ECP said that Dar that his picture with PTI candidate in Daska was a violation of Election Act, 2017.

The commission directed the SAPM to appear at its Daska office. Usman Dar in response to its notice argued that the elected representatives from the opposition parties such as Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir and Mian Javed Latif also participated in the electioneering.

The ECP also issued notice to four PML-N leaders including Khurram Dastgir, Azma Bukhari, Subhani and Mian Afzal.

According to the reports, Usman Dar was running campaign in NA 75 by-poll elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Sialkot Daska Khurram Dastgir Khan 2017 From NA-75 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

54 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

54 minutes ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.