Usman Dar Resigns As SAPM On Youth Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Usman Dar announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs on Friday.

In a tweet, Usman Dar said he took the decision in the view of ongoing campaign for the by-election in NA-75 (Sialkot) and Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct (CoC).

He said he thought his services for the electioneering in the NA-75 were more crucial for the party than his post. Prior to the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan was also taken into the confidence, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

