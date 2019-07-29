Usman Dar resigns from party post

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Umar Dar has resigned from his party post

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Umar Dar has resigned from his party post.Usman Dar was appointed as deputy secretary general of Gujranwala division during reorganization of party while he had been the president of central Punjab and central deputy secretary general before.

Umar Dar was unhappy from this post.He has objection upon giving him lower position after remaining on central positions of party.He has sent his resignation to chief organizer PTI Saifullah Niazi.Usman Dar said that he will keep doing work for the welfare of party as soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan.