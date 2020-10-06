Usman Dar reviews pace of work on development projects

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, reviewed the pace of construction work on Shahabpura flyover, Sial flyover, Sublime Chowk to Sambrial Interchange (Sialkot Lahore Motorway) road expansion and sewerage projects

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dar, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sulman Akbar, Engineer Khawar Anwar Khwaja, CO Tehsil Council Ansar Sahi, Haji Shahid Hussain, XEN Highway and XEN M&R were also present.

The SAPM reviewed the pace and quality of work on the ongoing projects and issued instructions to the concerned authorities in this regard. He directed the local authorities of the construction companies to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

