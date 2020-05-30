Usman Dar reviews 'tiger force' performance in Punjab

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday reviewed performance of the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) volunteers, assisting the civil administration of Punjab in stemming spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The performance of CRTF members was reviewed during a meeting which held in Punjab, said a news release issued here by the SAPM office.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Ch. Ikhlaq, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik and all commissioners of the province.