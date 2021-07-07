Usman Dar seeks international organizations cooperation for development of young Afghan refugees

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday stressed the need of international organization's cooperation for development of young Afghan refugees living in Pakistan

The SAPM in a meeting with the UN Refugee Agency representative to Pakistan Noriko Yoshida said his government was providing ample opportunities to empower country's youth in the society.

Yoshida thanked the Special Assistant for extending support to the young Afghan refugees and underlined the need to work together for their betterment.