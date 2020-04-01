UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Signs Up For 'Corona Relief Tiger Force'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:47 PM

Usman Dar signs up for 'Corona Relief Tiger Force'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday joined the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force', announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently to hire volunteer services of above 18 citizens to deliver food to the locked down areas, besides sensitization of masses against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday joined the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force', announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently to hire volunteer services of above 18 citizens to deliver food to the locked down areas, besides sensitization of masses against the coronavirus.

"I am very glad to be part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force, for which I have signed up today," the special assistant said in a video message released by the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP).

He said the registration process for the force had been initiated, pointed out that the original form was available online at the (Pakistan Citizen Portal).

Usman advised the citizens to apply for the force only at the PCP.

According to the PMYAP, the special assistant also visited the Corona Relief Tiger Force's monitoring cell, set up at the Prime Minister's Office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt establishes 100-bed quarantine center

23 minutes ago

Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases of COVID-19, Total ..

4 minutes ago

Nearly 25% of Israelis Lost Job Due to COVID-19 Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Cuban healthworker tests positive in Andorra: mini ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ship Enters Spain's Canary Islands Amid Co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.