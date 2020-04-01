Usman Dar signs up for 'Corona Relief Tiger Force'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday joined the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force', announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently to hire volunteer services of above 18 citizens to deliver food to the locked down areas, besides sensitization of masses against the coronavirus

"I am very glad to be part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force, for which I have signed up today," the special assistant said in a video message released by the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP).

He said the registration process for the force had been initiated, pointed out that the original form was available online at the (Pakistan Citizen Portal).

Usman advised the citizens to apply for the force only at the PCP.

According to the PMYAP, the special assistant also visited the Corona Relief Tiger Force's monitoring cell, set up at the Prime Minister's Office.