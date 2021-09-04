Usman Dar slams opposition for playing politics on 'EVM'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system by using latest technology for bringing transparency

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system by using latest technology for bringing transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Dar said those who oppose electronic voting system (EVM) wanted to promote rigging in the electoral structure, adding, they were playing politics on the issue of EVM.

He said his government focused on efficient, responsible and corruption-free governance, adding, government wanted to bring a new political culture in the country through which the election process could be made free and fair.

He said that every effort was being made to implement electoral reforms before the next general election and government would play its full role in building consensus among political parties on the issue of EVM.

He was of the view that it was unfortunate that a culture of loot and plunder was promoted by the corrupt elements in previous tenures and there was no appropriate system to nab them.

Dar said that PTI-led government has been shaping a new Pakistan where the plunderers of national would be kept behind the bars instead of being rulers of the country.

He said that PTI government would bring back each and every penny of national wealth from these plunderers through accountability.

Dar asked all political parties for their support in EVM process and added we all should jointly talk on electoral reforms and electronic voting machines which were the best options to hold a fair and transparent election.