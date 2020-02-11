Usman Dar tells youth about various loan schemes

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the country was put on the road to progress due to good policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said the country was put on the road to progress due to good policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government.

Addressing the party workers at Jinnah House, he provided details about various loan schemes launched by the government for the youth of the country.

Criticising the previous governments, he said that leadership of different political parties looted the country with impunity. He said that people would benefit from the policies launched by the PTI government in near future.

The special assistant said that the government would overcome economic crisis soon due to long-term policies.