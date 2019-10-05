UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Dar Terms JUI-F March Unconstitutional Move Against Democratic Set Up

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Usman Dar terms JUI-F march unconstitutional move against democratic set up

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has termed the march of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) an unconstitutional move against democratic set up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has termed the march of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) an unconstitutional move against democratic set up.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was not in position to assemble even few people. He said if the incumbent government offered JUI-F chief a portfolio in the cabinet, he would definitely not hold any march against it. Fazal was trying to grab power by hook and by crook but he would not succeed in doing so.

The Special Assistant said Fazal could not achieve anything from his extraneous Azadi March and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan valiantly and comprehensively discussed all the issues including Islamophobia, money laundering, climate change and Kashmir issue during his address in the United Nations General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Azadi March Money March All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Efforts for community policing in Islamabad accele ..

4 minutes ago

Life remains crippled in IOK on 62nd consecutive d ..

26 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 05 Oct 2019

26 minutes ago

Russian Military to Become Capable of Detecting 3- ..

26 minutes ago

Japan crush Samoa to close in on World Cup quarter ..

26 minutes ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Confirms That US-North Ko ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.