Usman Dar To Resume His Responsibilities As SAPM After By-polls

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Usman Dar to resume his responsibilities as SAPM after by-polls

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Former special assistant to prime minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the party workers needed his service in the NA-75 Daska constituency for the by-elections campaign and that was why he submitted his resignation.

Talking to the media at Jinnah House here on Monday, he said that after the by-elections, he would resume his responsibilities as the SAPM.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an 11-party alliance but it could not compete with the PTI in Daska tehsil.

