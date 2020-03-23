UrduPoint.com
Usman Dar Urges Citizens To Avoid Mass, Family Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday urged the citizens to avoid mass gatherings and everyone should avoid crowded places due to the current situation of the coronavirus and its spread in several countries.

He urged people to practice social distancing and show utmost unity, discipline in order to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said it was the responsibility of all segments of society including Ulema, media and political leaders to play their proactive role in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus.

"We urge citizens to avoid going out, to cancel family gatherings and to urge relatives in other provinces to refrain from coming to another houses during this period of time," he said, adding the people can call the emergency hotlines to report suspected cases of infection.

"The public must stick to the laws and disease control measures, and those who conceal information, refuse quarantine or sneak off and cause problems will be investigated for endangering public safety," Usman Dar said.

He also urged people to stop shaking hands and not greet each others.

The incumbent government was taking all precautionary measures to deal with any worse situation and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Punjab government has been directed to make proper arrangements for those infected with virus, he added.

The general public needs to cooperate with the government and follow the health advisories properly to avoid any catastrophe, he said, adding, the safety of people depends on the coordinated efforts of the state and its citizens.

